3 teens hospitalized following crash on I-295 in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three teens are hospitalized following a late-night crash Saturday on I-295 in South Jersey.It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-295 in Gloucester County.Police said the driver lost control of a car, striking the concrete bridge support.The 17-year-old driver was ejected from the car; two teen girls had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.Investigators said the driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, the two female passengers were taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware in serious condition.Police said the crash remains under investigation.