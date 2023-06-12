New Jersey officials expect commuters to cross state lines to avoid I-95 closure

The New Jersey Department of Transportation says it's working closely with PennDOT and monitoring traffic on New Jersey roads.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The reality of what happened on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is still setting in for many drivers.

"That stuff only happens in like disaster movies," said Kevin Brew. "It was real shocking to see a road just caved in that way."

Brew normally takes the Tacony Palmyra Bridge to work in New Jersey each day, but with the congestion he saw on Monday, he'll likely find another route.

"I'm going to have to leave earlier, a lot earlier," said Brew.

As commuters try to figure out how to get to their destination, it's expected that many will cross a bridge into the Garden State to use one of the highways that run parallel to 95: I- 295, the New Jersey Turnpike or Route 130.

Some New Jersey drivers say they noticed extra traffic to start the work week.

"It took me about 45 min to 50 mins just to get out of Blackwood to get to Pennsauken on a different route," said Mikael Maculewicz.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation says it's working closely with PennDOT and monitoring traffic on New Jersey roads.

The Delaware River Port Authority canceled construction lane restrictions scheduled for the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges on Monday to see how much additional traffic there would be.

Officials say so far they don't see significant impacts to bridge traffic and will continue to monitor the situation.

Assemblyman Bill Moen is concerned about the extra wear to New Jersey roads and quality of life issues for residents over the next few months.

"Our office has contacted the DOT to make sure our voices will be heard on this," said Moen. "They will see increased traffic on our roadways which naturally we would expect there would be further attention not just from the state government but also from the federal government."

U.S. Representative Donald Norcross released the following statement Monday: "My team is continuing to work with local, state, and federal officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to mitigate the impacts from the closure of I-95. Our immediate priority is to assist people with their commutes and ensure they have the information and resources needed to safely reach their destinations. I will continue to monitor the situation and communicate the impacts on South Jersey with our federal partners at the Department of Transportation and the White House. I encourage everyone to heed directions from officials and stay informed through official sources and local media."

Another new reality will come this weekend as many families will head down the shore for Father's Day.

Some will have to find a new route or a new bridge with 95 closed.

AAA officials recommend leaving extra time.