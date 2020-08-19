Traffic

Man walking on I-95 near Cottman Avenue struck and killed: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed while walking along I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp.

Witnesses tell police the man walked onto I-95 from Cottman Avenue.

Police said the victim was in the travel lanes of the highway when he was struck.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Two northbound lanes are closed as police investigate.

Police said the lane closures are anticipated for several hours.
