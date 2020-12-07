crash

Crash shuts down I-95 NB in New Castle, Delaware

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer shut down northbound I-95 in New Castle, Delaware early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 at Route 1.

The Action Cam showed a car wedged in the back of the tractor trailer, splitting the truck open.

Action News is told the tractor trailer was parked on the side of the highway when the car collided with it.

The crash occurred under the Route 1 overpass.

There is no word on injuries.

Police allowed some traffic to get by, but at times, have closed all lanes.

Drivers are told to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew castlei 95accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Man shot after 2 crashes, foot chase in SW Philadelphia
Driver injured in Delaware County crash
Driver freed from overturned vehicle in Delco
Driver crashes into gas pump causing major fuel spill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco schools can reopen again if they decide to
NJ COVID: New outdoor gathering limit goes into effect today
Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Should QB Jalen Hurts start next week? | LIVE POLL
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold today and Tuesday
7 men allegedly break into home, assault residents
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
Vigil held for 14-year-old gunned down in Philadelphia
Show More
Unusual intruder caught trying to break into NJ school
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
Pedestrian killed in South Jersey accident
Christmas tree sales soar as people look for holiday cheer
Delaware governor issues statement on COVID hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News