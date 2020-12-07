Crash shuts down I-95 NB in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer shut down northbound I-95 in New Castle, Delaware early Monday morning.It happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-95 at Route 1.The Action Cam showed a car wedged in the back of the tractor trailer, splitting the truck open.Action News is told the tractor trailer was parked on the side of the highway when the car collided with it.The crash occurred under the Route 1 overpass.There is no word on injuries.Police allowed some traffic to get by, but at times, have closed all lanes.Drivers are told to avoid the area.