NB I-95 in Delaware County closed after wrong-way driver crash sparks vehicle fire

Traffic is backed up on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Upland Borough Monday morning after an erratic wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles.

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 is closed on the northbound side in Delaware County's Upland Borough Monday morning after an erratic wrong-way driver causes a crash.

The wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a number of vehicles near the Kerlin Street ramp just before 6 a.m. At least one vehicle caught fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen near the scene.

The interstate is closed between PA-320/Exit 6 and I-476/Exit 7.

Major delays are expected coming north of the Delaware state line on I-95 near the Blue Route, heading toward the airport.

6abc is working to see if there are any injuries.

