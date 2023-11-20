NB I-95 in Delaware County closed after wrong-way driver crash sparks vehicle fire

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 is closed on the northbound side in Delaware County's Upland Borough Monday morning after an erratic wrong-way driver causes a crash.
The wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a number of vehicles near the Kerlin Street ramp just before 6 a.m. At least one vehicle caught fire.
Thick black smoke could be seen near the scene.
The interstate is closed between PA-320/Exit 6 and I-476/Exit 7.
Major delays are expected coming north of the Delaware state line on I-95 near the Blue Route, heading toward the airport.
6abc is working to see if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.