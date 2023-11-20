How PennDOT plans to address congestion as Philadelphia traffic ranks 4th nationwide

Philadelphia is ranked fourth nationwide when it comes to terrible traffic congestion. Only New York City, Chicago and Boston are worse.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many drivers in the Philadelphia region believe significant congestion has returned to area roadways after the pandemic and it appears to happen at all times of the day.

Action News spoke to PennDOT about what it's seeing. The 6abc data team also did a deep dive into the most heavily trafficked roads and when. Here are the results.

Philadelphia is ranked fourth nationwide when it comes to terrible traffic congestion, according to traffic data analyst INRIX. Only New York City, Chicago and Boston are worse.

In 2022, the average driver in Philadelphia lost 114 hours to traffic congestion, which breaks down to over half an hour per day!

As many commuters already know, the Schuylkill Expressway is one of the biggest offenders.

"Given the geography of I-76, it's extremely challenging to do anything with what's been built already," said Brad Rudolph, the deputy communications director at PennDOT.

Data from the American Transportation Research Institute shows the roughest time of day for I-76 at I-676 is between 3 p.m. and 6 pm.

Two other points on I-76 that are known problem areas are I-76 at US-1 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is the worst time for I-76 and the Blue Route.

The fourth most identified problem bottleneck area is I-476 at I-95 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., as well as and 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

However, PennDOT is working on strategies to ease the roadway headaches. One is already in place along I-76 in Montgomery County.

"I think there's like 73 variable speed limits between US-1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike," said Rudolph "There'll be an average speed limit that's displayed on the variable speed limit to allow you to more harmoniously move through the corridor. "

PennDOT said the variable speed limits are an effort to reduce rear-end collisions, which also creates congestion.

"We're in the design phase still on using, like the existing shoulders and existing footprint, to carve out flexible lanes on 76," Rudolph said.

However, those flex lanes would only be used during peak hours.

Another strategy is taking control of the traffic signals along the arterial roads that feed I-76.

"If we can get traffic to move better on those arterials, perhaps we take some of the pressure off mainline 76. So that's in the works as well," Rudolph said.

Lastly, PennDOT said aggressive driving won't get you there sooner or safer.

"I would say just plan. Plan ahead, reduce your aggressiveness by leaving early," Rudolph said.

In the meantime, PennDOT urges drivers to use its real-time traffic services on 511PA website for the latest road conditions. You can also follow them on social media.

