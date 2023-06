Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Police responded to a gas station on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened somewhere on I-95, but it is not known exactly where.

One person was shot, officials said, but there was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

