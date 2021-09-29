Serious crash causes major delays on NB I-295 in Mercer County, New Jersey

EXPECT DELAYS

I-295 MP 59, Hamilton Twp., all NB lanes are closed as Troopers investigate a motor vehicle crash involving serious injuries. All traffic diverted to exit 56. No further information is available at this time.#alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) September 29, 2021

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A serious crash is causing major delays on northbound I-295 in Mercer County, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the highway just south of I-195 in Hamilton Township.The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavy emergency response near a white passenger van. It's still unclear how many vehicles are involved.There was no immediate word on injuries.One lane is getting by near the crash scene. Motorists should expect major delays in the area.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.