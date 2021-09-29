accident

Serious crash causes major delays on NB I-295 in Mercer County, New Jersey

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. just south of I-195 in Hamilton Township.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple injuries reported in Mercer County crash

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A serious crash is causing major delays on northbound I-295 in Mercer County, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the highway just south of I-195 in Hamilton Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavy emergency response near a white passenger van. It's still unclear how many vehicles are involved.



There was no immediate word on injuries.

One lane is getting by near the crash scene. Motorists should expect major delays in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
Temple doctor killed on way to work; hit-and-run driver sought
Chopper 6 shows aftermath of fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
Teens, volunteers injured after bus crashes on way home from retreat
TOP STORIES
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
Judge has harsh words for Pa. woman after Capitol riot guilty plea
Delivery Guys helps minority-owned restaurants get orders out fast
3 women shot multiple times in Philadelphia, 1 killed
Puerto Rican competitive BBQ chef uses skills to feed Afghan evacuees
Officer placed on administrative duty as arrest under investigation
Couple gets married on US-Canadian border due to COVID restrictions
Show More
Duo steals $10,000 worth of frames from LensCrafters
Latino Philadelphians face barriers to health insurance
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
Trash piles up inside Temple students' off-campus housing
More TOP STORIES News