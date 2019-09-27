ICE agents handcuff Wisconsin dad in car with family

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Latino-rights group in Milwaukee is calling out the city's police department, after video surfaced of officers helping ICE agents arrest a local man.

Jose De la Cruz Espinosa was detained at his home earlier this week, in front of his wife and three children.

"It was so scary, it was just horrible," said Jose's wife, Kristine. "There were six ICE agents at our car, kept knocking at our window. Next thing I knew another Milwaukee police officer walked up put his arm into my car, unlocked my car. My doors flew open. My girls were screaming I just started to cry."

Jose is undocumented, according to his wife. She said they've been talking to an immigration lawyer to get him papers.

"It's just money," she said. "We don't have money."

Kristine said the family lives paycheck to paycheck and her husband is the sole provider.

The Milwaukee Police Department insists it did not take part in the raid, reported Fox6, but said officers helped with the arrest after they were flagged down by ICE agents.

Immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera is protesting the officers' involvement.

"We have a call to action this Thursday to change what is called the standard operating procedures and this specifically states no collaboration between Milwaukee Police Department unless there is judicial warrant," said Primitivo Torres of Voces de la Frontera.

Kristine says she is raising money for an immigration lawyer and trying to get her husband released.
