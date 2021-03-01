Families, children released from ICE's Berks County detention center

LEESPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All undocumented migrant children and their families have been released from an ICE detention center in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to Sen. Bob Casey, whose office spoke to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.The facility became a lightning rod in the immigration reform debate.The families, from central and South America, are part of a larger group in Pennsylvania and Texas, detained for more than a year.Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasqual found the facility kept children longer than an agreement allows.DePasquale ordered the center closed for good.