Society

Families, children released from ICE's Berks County detention center

LEESPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All undocumented migrant children and their families have been released from an ICE detention center in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to Sen. Bob Casey, whose office spoke to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

The facility became a lightning rod in the immigration reform debate.

RELATED: Agents to deport families from ICE's Berks County detention center

The families, from central and South America, are part of a larger group in Pennsylvania and Texas, detained for more than a year.

Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasqual found the facility kept children longer than an agreement allows.

DePasquale ordered the center closed for good.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberks countychildrengovernmentice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
2 arrested for robbery, shooting at Philly cell phone store
Philly is easing some COVID-19 restrictions today: Here's what you need to know
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Educators in NJ can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15
AccuWeather: Rain ends today, but strong winds build in this evening
Philly police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Friday
Show More
Woman killed in shooting outside Walmart identified; 1 arrested
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Be Kind: Local artist surprises ER nurse
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News