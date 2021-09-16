South Jersey elementary student uses lemonade stand to raise money for Ida victims

TURNERSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old from South Jersey went the extra mile to help her neighbors destroyed by the remnants of Ida.Peyton Schofield from Turnersville knows all about turning lemons into lemonade."When I knew that the tornado hit and that people's houses got destroyed, it made me think I need to do something for them," said Schofield.Schofield set up a lemonade stand Labor Day weekend after witnessing families hit hard by the devastating storm."They need life like we do," she said. "Because everything's gone now."Schofield's family is just a couple of towns over from where a tornado destroyed homes.At fifty cents a cup, Schofield raised more than $1,200.The family donated every penny to the nonprofit The Unforgotten Haven, which helps families who lost nearly everything."Twelve $100 (bills) in a child's eye, I said a swing set. Not that somebody needs that right now, but understanding the size of what $1,200 is," said Peyton's mother, Megan Schofield.Megan says her daughter is a natural leader who was born with a loving and kind spirit. It's a big reason why her lemonade stand brought out everyone from their community, including firefighters.She adds Peyton and her whole family will continue to give back during times of need.