Identical twins meet each other on 36th birthday; united by DNA testing

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Identical twins, separated at birth in South Korea, met for the first time on their 36th birthday.One lives in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, and the other in Florida. They found each other using a retail genetic testing kit.They were recently rejoicing in an ABC News exclusive interview."It's like looking in a mirror," they exclaimed.Emily Bushnell grew up on the Main Line and was adopted into a Jewish family.Her twin sister, Molly Sinert, was also adopted to a Jewish family in Florida.They were thousands of miles apart, yet their lives mirrored each other.Neither of them knew that the other existed, but DNA tests linked them."My life changed," Sinert said.Bushnell added, "A hole was immediately filled in my heart," Bushnell added. "Although I have family who loves me and adores me and have been absolutely wonderful, there was always a feeling of disconnection. Finding out that I had an identical twin sister just made everything so clear. It all makes sense."They still don't know why they were separated and regret the years they didn't know each other.But they do know they have their future to make up for it.