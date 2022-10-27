Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents

Officials said Samir Ahmad was employed with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office beginning in February 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with trafficking and selling guns, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Samir Ahmad, 29, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody on October 19 by federal agents.

Court documents say two of the firearms Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.

The September 27 shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Officials said Ahmad was employed with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office beginning in February 2018. He was terminated on October 19 and is in custody.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a meeting when authorities say Ahmad sold two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition to a confidential informant with the FBI in Philadelphia.

During the exchange, the informant said that he was "illegal" and would "get deported" if he was caught in possession of a BB gun.

Officials said Ahmad replied, "You don't got to worry about none of that."

Then, five days later, officials said Ahmad sold another semiautomatic pistol and over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The defendant made $3,000 from the sale of the firearms.

If convicted, Ahmad could face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.