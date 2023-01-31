Police investigate after man allegedly shot deer on horse farm in Conshohocken

The person, whose actions were captured on surveillance video, used a bow and arrow to kill the deer.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was Saturday evening and several families were enjoying some time at the Ashford Horse Farm in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

That's when the owners of the farm say a man walked onto a wooded section of the property to go deer hunting.

"There are horses in the field, children all around the farm, dogs. Everyone is having a good time. This is everyone's happy place and someone comes and does something like this?" said farm owner Caroline Canavan.

Canavan says she was unaware of what was happening at the time because she was attending to visitors and customers. But also because the person, whose actions were captured on surveillance video, used a bow and arrow to kill the deer.

"(He) Dragged out the deer that he killed and noticed that he was on camera," Canavan said. "Then he went and stole the camera."

The camera was worth nearly $1,000

Fortunately, images of what happened were uploaded automatically before the camera was stolen.

Canavan said the man is seen not wearing proper hunting attire, and it seems the deer he killed was too young to be hunted, as per hunting statute.

"There are definite rules and (he) violated all of them. And it just makes people feel sick," she said.

Officials from the farm have notified the police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the authorities.