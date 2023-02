Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

The owners of the Ashford Horse Farm say the suspect was captured on camera killing a deer last weekend on the property.

Then, they say the man stole a $1,000 camera.

Officers say the man admitted to the crime and returned the camera.

