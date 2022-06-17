Immersive exhibit opening at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An immersive experience at The Barnes Foundation is giving visitors a look into a historic conversation while showcasing its continued impact on African American culture and art.
"Once Again...(Statues Never Die)" is a five screen presentation and work of art created by artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien.
The exhibit explores the relationship between The Barnes Foundation Founder, Dr. Albert C. Barnes, and Philadelphia native Alain Locke, who was a philosopher and cultural critic, and their mutually formative critical dialogue.
Locke is known as the Father of the Harlem Renaissance. Dr. Barnes was a collector and exhibitor of African material culture.
"It's the beginnings of the reception of African art into the west," said Isaac Julien. "I see this work as a form of poetic restitution of thinking about that as a question and thinking about the nature of how works arrived here and what that encounter means in terms of how we look at them today."
The exhibit is set to open to the public on Sunday June 19, and will run until September 4, 2022.
