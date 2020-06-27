Society

Judge: U.S. must free migrant children from family detention

A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration's prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee's order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.

Video above is from previous story.

SEE ALSO: Protesters demand ICE to release detained children immediately
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonimmigration reformlawsiceimmigrationchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
NJ officials release plan for in-person learning this fall
Philly DA announces new initiative to reduce shooting violence
Philly officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
What to know as Philly area enters green phase
Long lines as malls in southeastern PA reopen
American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1
Show More
Woman freed after being trapped in sand
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
More TOP STORIES News