Man asked woman for directions in Chester County, then exposed himself: Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are searching for a man who exposed himself after asking a woman for directions.

It happened Thursday on the 1400 block of Poets Alley in West Bradford Township, Chester County.

Investigators say the suspect pulled up to the victim in a blue BMW sedan.

Police say he asked the woman for help finding a gas station and exposed himself when she got close.

As the woman walked away, police say the suspect asked her to come back and talk with him.

He then took off on Strasburg Road. Police say the man was between 21 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Station at 610-486-6280.