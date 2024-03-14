Suspect in custody after allegedly exposing himself to kids walking dog in Lehigh County

LYNN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lehigh County say a suspect is in custody after he allegedly exposed himself to a group of children on Monday.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township around 4:45 p.m. after getting a report that an older man in a blue Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab pickup truck had exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl as she, her younger sister and two other children were walking a dog.

The man allegedly pulled up to the children and began to interact with them. Neighbors told Action News he appeared to show interest in the 9-year-old's dog saying he would show her pictures of his.

As the girl went up to the truck that's when police say the man opened the door and wasn't wearing any pants, exposing himself to the child. State troopers said the young girl left the area and reported the crime and the man drove off.

The suspect's name has not yet been released and additional details about the arrest have not yet been made available.

Police said they thank the community for the tips.