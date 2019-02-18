U.S. & WORLD

Work-release inmates help rescue Florida baby locked in SUV

Inmates help deputies save toddler. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. --
Some work-release inmates made a Valentine's Day rescue when a Florida couple accidentally locked their baby inside their SUV.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll told WFLA-TV the parents could not afford a locksmith, and the father intended to break a window.

That's when a crew of trusties working nearby in their black-and-white striped uniforms offered to help.

They helped pry open the front door just enough for one inmate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the SUV.

The baby's mother, Shadow Lantry, told WPEC-TV the infant was "just sitting there happy" throughout Thursday's ordeal.
