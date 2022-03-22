inside story

The State of Philadelphia Schools - Inside Story, March 20, 2022

By Niki Hawkins
Right on the heels of three back-to-back public meetings with the three finalists for Philadelphia School District Superintendent, host Brian Taff speaks with Joyce Wilkerson - President, Board of Education of Philadelphia School District - on how they whittled 400 candidates down to these three.. and why the board chose them specifically.

They also discuss the new school hours for high school students, how the district fared under outgoing Superintendent Dr. Hite who leaves the role in the spring.

It's the state of the Philadelphia School District on this edition of Inside Story.
