Right on the heels of three back-to-back public meetings with the three finalists for Philadelphia School District Superintendent, host Brian Taff speaks with Joyce Wilkerson - President, Board of Education of Philadelphia School District - on how they whittled 400 candidates down to these three.. and why the board chose them specifically.
They also discuss the new school hours for high school students, how the district fared under outgoing Superintendent Dr. Hite who leaves the role in the spring.
It's the state of the Philadelphia School District on this edition of Inside Story.
The State of Philadelphia Schools - Inside Story, March 20, 2022
INSIDE STORY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News