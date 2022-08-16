Inside Story is getting you ready to get back to school.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Sylvia Watts McKinney, Executive Director of Summer Search Philadelphia, and staunch education advocate for the underserved. Summer Search helps high schools students prepare for college.

They discussed the 'learning gap' that has occurred due to COVID and how parents, educators and students can prepare to get back to speed with their education and schooling this coming season.

They also talked about tips and strategies to help students 'disconnect' from their devices, as well as how to cope better during these turbulent times due to the pandemic and the crisis of gun violence in many communities.