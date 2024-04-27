Pennsylvania Primary results, key issues on the ballot ahead of the 2024 election

Host Tamala Edwards and the panelists discuss the Pennsylvania Primary results and narrow in on victories seen in races for Attorney General, Treasurer, Auditor General, and Senate.

The panelists also talk about the importance of voter turnout in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties amid voter engagement concerns and dissect what factors may be dissuading the Southeast region from casting their vote.

Edwards and the panelists take a look at 6abc anchor Walter Perez's exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump.

Plus, transition into key ballot issues that are at stake ahead of the 2024 Election, headlined by immigration, the border crisis, ongoing pro-Palestine protests and abortion rights.

Get the Inside Story with panelists George Burrell, Nelson Diaz, Christine Flowers and Sam Katz.