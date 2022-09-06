All eyes are on Pennsylvania midterm elections

The contests in Pennsylvania for the U.S Senate and Governor, and how the parties' big guns are all making stops in the Keystone State.

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Thursday night, President Joe Biden spoke in front of Independence Hall, calling out the division in the nation, and laying blame square on former President Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans."

On this week's Inside Story, Matt O'Donnell, Nia Meeks and David Dix discuss the speech, its tone, whether it went too far in demonizing political opponents, or whether it didn't go far enough.

The President's Philadelphia appearance also showed the importance of Pennsylvania in the upcoming November elections.

Leaders from both parties are visiting the state to stump for Dr. Mehmet Oz or John Fetterman in the race for U.S. Senate, and Doug Mastriano or Josh Shapiro in the race for Governor.

Both races have national implications, and it still isn't clear which way Pennsylvanians are going to go.

This week's Insiders:

David Dix

David is the CEO and Co-Founder of Luminous Strategies and has worked as a consultant for both Democrats and Republicans.

Nia Meeks

Nia is a political analyst strategist and has had an award-winning career as a journalist in publications across the United States.