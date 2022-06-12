Travelers react to reversal of international travel COVID testing mandate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- International travelers are no longer required to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering into the U.S.In place since January of 2021, this was one of the last remaining travel mandates.Some travelers at the Philadelphia International Airport say they are ready to fly freely."I feel fine about it. A lot of other countries already done it. I felt like it was more of a burden for a lot of people," said Ray Hu."I think it's going to be easier, it's faster. The faster we can get people in and out, the better," said Mike Pazzola traveling from Minneapolis. "I think it's on par with the timeline. We still have bumps on the road in front of us, but I think we're doing alright now."This major change comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing both nationally and locally.The Centers for Disease Control says the reversal was based on science, data and the belief this specific testing requirement was no longer necessary.Some travelers say the requirement gave them peace of mind."I want everybody to have a mask on, everyone to get vaccinated and everyone to get tested," said one traveler to 6abc."Getting the test was a little troublesome coming back. Ultimately it helped me feel safe and secure when I came back," Robert Samuels of Philadelphia. "I think it's a step in the right direction, but I think people still need to take precautions."Non-citizens still have to show proof of vaccination to enter the U.S.The CDC will be monitoring this change closely. They will review risks and if the mandate needs to be reinstated in 90 days.