Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware

Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on a major highway in Delaware.

State police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the New Castle area.

According to investigators, the driver - a 20-year-old Wilmington man - was traveling in the southbound center lane when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire from his right lane.

The victim exited I-495 and made it to the area of Route 141 on I-295 before his car broke down.

The man was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say, so far, there is no description of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware state police at 302-365-8446.