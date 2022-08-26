Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware

  • Watch Now

21 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on a major highway in Delaware.

State police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the New Castle area.

According to investigators, the driver - a 20-year-old Wilmington man - was traveling in the southbound center lane when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire from his right lane.

Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.

The victim exited I-495 and made it to the area of Route 141 on I-295 before his car broke down.

The man was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say, so far, there is no description of the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware state police at 302-365-8446.

