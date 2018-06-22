Investigation into use of Temple student's photos

Police are investigating the alleged inappropriate use of a Temple University student's photos.The female student alleges that another student violated her privacy rights.It's alleged that the other student downloaded photos from her Instagram account, then used an app called Discord to tell other males to create videos of themselves performing a sex act in front of her picture.Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania state police confirm an investigation is underway at the request of Temple University administrators.In a statement, Temple said, "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. When we receive reports that any student feels unsafe or threatened, we investigate promptly and take appropriate action as quickly as possible."Sources tell Action News that there will be a meeting with Temple administrators and police to see if a crime has been committed.------