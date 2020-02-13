Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills

PHILADELPHIA -- Newly released video shows thieves stealing several iPhones from the AT&T store inside Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the suspects made their way into a back room and forced an employee to open a cabinet containing several iPhones.

After taking the phones, the men fled through the former Franklin Mills mall.

This happened back on January 27.

Anyone with information should contact police.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News