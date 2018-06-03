CARJACKING

iPhone tracks suspect to NJ after Philadelphia armed carjacking

Carjacking leads to police chase. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Philadelphia and then abandoned it nearly 35 miles away in South Jersey following a pursuit.

Officers say the armed suspect forced the driver from the car at the intersection of North 5th and Butler streets in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect then got in the car and drove off.

The victim was able to flag down police. He told them of the carjacking and that his iPhone was still in the car.

By using the GPS signal from the victim's phone, police were able to track the location of the vehicle in North Philadelphia.

A 25th district police cruiser started to follow the stolen car into Northern Liberties and then over the Ben Franklin Bridge into New Jersey.

Philadelphia police notified New Jersey State Police and Winslow Township police, as the car exited off the Atlantic City Expressway onto Williamstown Road.

Police later found the car abandoned on the 500 block of Sicklerville Road in Winslow Township.

There is no word on if a gun was recovered in the vehicle.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.
