Health & Fitness

12-year-old Green Bay boy gets Marvel's Iron Man inspired prosthetic arm

By ABC7.com staff
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- A 12-year-old Green Bay boy is giving people something to think about the next time they're picking up a beverage.

Jonathan was born without a right hand and was equipped with an Iron Man inspired prosthetic arm. He is grateful just to be able to reach for his glass.

Simply being able to reach for and pick up a glass is a huge feat.

Video shows him making his big move.

"Hey guys, this is Jonathan and I'm about to take a drink of apple juice with my right hand for the first time," he said before lifting a glass to his mouth and taking a big swig of his drink.

His prosthetic has a "hero arm" design that is inspired by Marvel's Iron Man.

In addition to demonstrating how he's now able to lift a glass, Jonathan also gave a big thumbs up with his new arm and a proud smile!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprostheticchildren's healthmarvel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News