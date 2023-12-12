'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' holiday classic hits the stage at Bucks County Playhouse

The 1954 classic Hollywood movie musical, "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," is coming to life in a yuletide spectacular.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but you don't have to wait for it!

It's happening on stage at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

The 1954 classic Hollywood movie musical, "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," is coming to life in a yuletide spectacular.

"White Christmas" tells the story of a successful song-and-dance team who becomes romantically involved with a sister act. They then team up to save a failing Vermont inn.

There are lots of laughs, lots of fun, and tons of big numbers.

"Everybody knows 'White Christmas,' everybody knows the songs from the show," says Ashley Blanchet, who plays Betty Haynes. "So I think people have this real nostalgic moment when they come to the show. It's a great way to start your Christmas season and get into that mood."

"Irving Berlin's songbook has been woven in with other songs that you would know, like 'Blue Skies,' and 'I Love a Piano,'" says Kaitlyn Frank, who plays Judy Haynes. "There's these really fun production numbers with a lot of great dancing."

"It's a feel-good piece, it's going to bring you back to the 1950s and just make you feel all warm inside," Blanchet adds.

There are classic tap dancing numbers and songs that leave people singing on the way out.

"We can hear people, especially at the end of the show during the bows, singing along," Blanchet says. "Everybody knows these songs. It's really part of our DNA as Americans. It's a really beautiful moment to look out and feel like we're all connecting and feeling good for a moment."

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas" is on stage right now at the Bucks County Playhouse.

It runs through December 31.