3 men sentenced for assaulting man outside NJ strip club who was later found dead

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three men were sentenced Friday for the attack of a Pleasantville, New Jersey man outside of a strip club.
Jamaul Timberlake and John Hands will be serving four years behind bars. Hands' brother, Garnell, was sentenced to five years.
The three men were accused of assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret in January of last year.
Police said he was last seen at the club with two friends and left on foot by himself.
Guzman's body was found in a nearby marsh two days later.
His cause of death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication.