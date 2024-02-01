WATCH LIVE

Is marijuana legal in Delaware? State House passes measure to expand medical cannabis program

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, February 1, 2024 2:20PM
Delaware's House of Representatives passed a measure that would expand the state's medical cannabis program.
DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware's House of Representatives passed a measure that would expand the state's medical cannabis program.

The legislation would eliminate a requirement that a patient must have a debilitating medical condition to qualify for medical marijuana.

Instead, healthcare providers would be able to determine if a patient would simply benefit from medical cannabis use.

The legislation now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

