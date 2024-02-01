Is marijuana legal in Delaware? State House passes measure to expand medical cannabis program

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware's House of Representatives passed a measure that would expand the state's medical cannabis program.

The legislation would eliminate a requirement that a patient must have a debilitating medical condition to qualify for medical marijuana.

Instead, healthcare providers would be able to determine if a patient would simply benefit from medical cannabis use.

The legislation now heads to the state Senate for consideration.