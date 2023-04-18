NJ CRC votes to allow Curaleaf to renew its recreational weed license after all

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Curaleaf customers will still be able to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey after all.

The Board of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory (CRC) voted during an emergency meeting on Monday to reverse course and approve Curaleaf's adult-use recreational cannabis licenses.

The vote comes after the CRC announced on April 13 that the company would not be able to sell recreational weed at the Edgewater and Bellmawr locations.

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said he was happy with the decision on Monday.

"Today's decision by the CRC Board to vacate their unprecedented action last week is an incredible victory for our 500 NJ team members and vindication for what we knew all along: Curaleaf is in good standing with the CRC and has fulfilled every requirement necessary for the renewal of our licenses," said Darin. "I am incredibly proud of and grateful to every one of the hundreds of dedicated team members who showed up today, not just for their jobs and livelihoods, but for a better, safer cannabis industry in New Jersey."

During the meeting which last about 12 minutes, CRC Commissioner Krista Nash released the following statement:

"In my opinion, Curaleaf, in several of its locations, have not complied with the mandatory labor provisions set forth in the law. And that alone was reason to deny their application for renewal. I base my opinion on several factors including public testimony from workers and the union, stating that the company has not been compliant with the law. At this juncture, the cannabis industry in this state is at a crossroads. Either we hold true to the law and protect the hard-working men and women of New Jersey who want fair wages and working conditions, or we can reward bad behavior and ignore these mandates for the sake of money and profits. The conditions contained in these resolutions presented today offer Curaleaf a second chance to course correct."

Curaleaf's recreational licenses can be renewed under the following conditions according to the CRC: evidence of good faith efforts to negotiate for collective bargaining agreements at each facility, the company shall test under oath to its activities and tactics, the company must also produce any records or documents, and the like requested by the board, that concern intentions to modify their New Jersey operations. The company is also required to provide updated information regarding its good faith efforts to hire employees and vendor contractors that meet certain criteria.

Dianna Houenou, the CRC chair, says if the board determines that Curaleaf has failed to satisfy these conditions by the next meeting, the board may take further action.

Curaleaf Chairman Boris Jordan says, "Curaleaf remains open for business and will continue working collaboratively with the CRC Board and its staff to ensure our good standing in the State of New Jersey."