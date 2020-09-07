Society

La Salle High School football player who died after practice remembered as gentle giant

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania catholic high school is mourning the death of one of its students.

Isaiah Turner was a senior at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor. The school says Turner died Friday following what was described as a sudden, catastrophic medical event.

Turner, 17, told a teammate that he was experiencing some kind of pain or a cramp in one of his legs after football practice this past Friday.



A short time later, Turner collapsed and was taken to Chestnut Hill Hospital where he died.

Turner was a stand-out member of the LaSalle College High School football team with dreams of playing college ball.

He anchored the defensive line as the Explorers went on to a 9-3 record last season.

Explorers head coach, John Steinmetz, says Isaiah was always the kind of kid who led by example.

"When he ran sprints at the end of practice, he was always first. And he didn't run with the lineman, he ran with the fullbacks and the linebackers and the tight ends. And he made it a point to beat those guys on a regular basis," said Steinmetz.

On Monday night, he is being remembered as a gentle giant standing 6'4" tall and weighing 300 pounds, with a great sense of humor and a generous spirit.

Steinmetz says that's a testament to the kind of role model he became to everyone within his circle.

"He was always academics first. So, whenever he would go home, he would eat dinner and his mom would always tell me the first thing he would do is he would always do his homework. So, his brother would always say, a number of times, when I grow up I want to be just like Isaiah," said Steinmetz.

There is still no word on the cause of death in this case.

Funeral services for Turner are scheduled for this coming Friday on the campus of La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor.
