TRACKING Isaias: Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged during storm

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Heavy rain from a storm prompted calls to evacuate and water rescues in the area surrounding Philadelphia and high winds partially tore the roof off a day care center on the grounds of a suburban hospital, but no injuries were immediately reported.Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the day care center at Children's Village, a private preschool on the hospital grounds.There were no reports of serious injuries, but "winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in (the) parking lot."More than 12 hours after coming ashore, Isaias still had sustained top winds of 65 mph.As Isaias sped northward at 40 mph (56 kph), the National Hurricane Center warned of potentially life-threatening flooding around Philadelphia and other points along the I-95 corridor.Two people died and about 20 were injured after a tornado "totally demolished" several mobile homes in Windsor, North Carolina, said Juan Vaughan II, county manager for Bertie County. Three people were unaccounted for, authorities said."We're still in active searches going on right now," Vaughan said. "We really want to make sure everyone is found safe as soon as possible."