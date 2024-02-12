Vineland native Isiah Pacheco wins 2nd Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Vineland High School grad Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone early on but ended the night a Super Bowl champ once again

PHILADELPHIA -- The Kansas City Chiefs have reached dynasty-status. They are now the NFL's first back-to-back world champions in 19 years, winning their third title in five years.

While the celebration is going strong in Kansas City, there is also a reason to celebrate closer to home.

Fans were also celebrating over in Vineland, New Jersey -- the home town of star Kansas City running back Isiah "Pop" Pacheco.

The Vineland High School grad is also a Rutgers grad, so you bet the cheers were loud and proud for "Pops" role in that final winning drive.

He was only drafted two years ago and has already won two Super Bowls. His hometown actually threw him his own Super Bowl Parade last year.

This year, Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in South Philadelphia, shut down the streets for a block party and the celebration continued inside.

Super Bowl LVIII got off to a rough start with turnovers -- some, more costly than others -- but the 49ers and Chiefs made up for it in that overtime thriller.

The start of the game was tense for Chiefs fans but their team finally got on the board with a field goal by the end of the first half.

Although Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone early on, he didn't let that stop him, ending the night a Super Bowl champ once again.

The Kansas City pulled it out in the end, beating San Francisco 25-22.

Head coach Andy Reid celebrated with a Gatorade bath. He and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes are now halfway to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who won six championships in 20 years together with the New England Patriots.