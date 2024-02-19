Police officer witnesses man stabbing ex-girlfriend to death outside Bucks County home, DA says

Trevor Weigel has been charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Jaden Battista, to death outside a Bucks County home.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been formally charged in the murder of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend. Jaden Battista, 19, was stabbed to death outside a Bucks County home on Friday.

Battista's ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Trevor Weigel, was arraigned on Sunday. He has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Township around 2:20 p.m. It was reported that a man was trying to get inside the residence from a 1st-floor window.

When the first officer arrived, he noticed a man standing outside a red Mustang with the door open.

Before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle, he saw the man chase a woman and tackle her to the ground before beginning to stab her.

The officer rushed over to immediately try to stop the attack and render aid. That's when police say the man, now identified as Weigel, took off on foot toward the area of I-295.

Two other responding officers gave chase, following Weigel as he scaled a fence.

When officers caught up to him, police say he was stabbing himself in the neck.

Officials say one of the officers had to punch through the fence to take Weigel into custody.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Battista but were unsuccessful. She was transferred to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

WATCH: Police give update after woman stabbed to death outside Bucks County home

Weigel was also taken to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

During the investigating, police were able to recover a knife along the path Weigel took as he ran from police.

Weigel was arrested and denied bail on Sunday for the murder.

"This case serves as a reminder that one can never fully appreciate the lethality of a situation when enduring domestic violence," Schorn said.

Officials said the original responding officer who witnessed the brutal crime served two tours in Iraq and also worked in a high-crime area as a Philadelphia police officer before joining the Lower Makefield Township police force.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call these domestic violence hotlines:

A Woman's Place: 800-220-8116

NOVA Bucks County: 800-675-6900

National Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)