Man exonerated for 2012 murder wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was released from prison last year after being exonerated for a 2012 murder is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month, according to Philadelphia police.

Investigators say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris is wanted for the shooting death of a 50-year-old man.

It happened on September 5, 2022, on the 1700 block of North 56th Street in the city's Parkside neighborhood.

Harris was the alleged driver of a vehicle from which two other individuals exited before firing upon the victim and murdering him.

He is facing murder charges. Police are still searching for two additional suspects.

Harris had previously served eight years in prison for an unrelated murder.

He was exonerated and released last year after the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Harris' constitutional rights had been violated at time of his prosecution because information implicating another individual as the likely shooter had not been turned over to defense counsel.

In moving to dismiss the case, the Commonwealth argued that in addition to the evidence implicating another person, forensic cell-phone evidence supported the conclusion that Harris was likely innocent.

The district attorney's office released this statement on the new charges:

"Wrongful convictions warrant correction by the criminal justice system because they undermine confidence in the system, and because the actual persons responsible for serious and violent crime are not held accountable. The facts alleged in the new arrest warrant for Harris have no bearing on the overturning of Harris' 2012 conviction."

Anyone with any informaiton is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.