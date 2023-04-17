Philadelphia Eagles fans excited about Jalen Hurts' record contract

The news of Jalen Hurts' record contract spread rapidly among Philadelphia Eagles fans on Monday morning.

"He deserves every penny," said Michael Hopkins from Fishtown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The news of Jalen Hurts' record contract spread rapidly among Philadelphia Eagles fans on Monday morning, many of whom were excited that the franchise locked up its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

"Yes! He earned it!" exclaimed Lorraine Watson from Bensalem.

Hurts may be one of the most beloved people in Philadelphia after leading the team to the Super Bowl last season.

"I think he's gonna go back again this year. He's just as good as Patrick Mahomes," said Vince Johnson from North Philadelphia.

Now, Hurts is the highest-paid per year player in NFL history. The quarterback and the Eagles agreed to a $255 million, five-year extension.

He's getting nearly $180 million in guaranteed money and will average $51 million a year, as negotiated by his agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

"I said 'You go, young Black man,''" said Watson.

It's been quite the three-year ride for Hurts and the Eagles. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round as the 53rd overall pick of the 2020 draft.

At the time, the Eagles were seemingly committed to Carson Wentz as the franchise quarterback.

"Well it just got interesting, ladies and gentlemen," the announcer said on draft night. "There are a million ways this could go."

Every Eagles fan knows how it turned out. In three seasons, Hurts went from backup, to starter, to MVP contender.

"If I knew how to twerk, I'd be twerking right now," said Carmen Rosario from Juniata. "Yay! Alright Jalen, so well deserved. I'm so happy for him. Love him."

While Hurts is the highest-paid football player, he doesn't hold the crown for richest athlete in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid's contract pays him $52.5 million per year, another $1.5 million annually over Hurts.

However, Hurts' contract is double what the Phillies pay Bryce Harper per year and more than six times the higher-paid Flyer, Sean Courtier.

"I think he deserves it. I think we're excited to have him in Philadelphia and keep him," said Kari Dunbar from Center City.

Fans couldn't be more thrilled that the Eagles locked up the face of the franchise.

"I have confidence he can bring at least one. We'll see what happens, maybe two Super Bowls, three, four, maybe five," said Hopkins.

If the dollar signs weren't enough, the Eagles showed another vote of confidence in Hurts, putting a no-trade clause on his contract, the first time the franchise has done so in its history.