Delaware man arrested for assaulting 2 state troopers, biting K9 following traffic stop

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police arrested a man on Saturday after officials say he assaulted two state troopers and bit a K9 dog following a traffic stop.

Officials say 47-year-old Jamal Wing of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested for felony resisting arrest, assaulting troopers, and a DUI.

The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. when a trooper saw a black 2021 Toyota Camry speeding southbound on Philadelphia Pike near Rolling Road.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop and the Camry stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Officials say the driver, identified as Wing, forcibly resisted arrest when troopers and a state police K9 were detaining him.

Wing bit the K9 dog multiple times during the ordeal, according to state troopers.

He was taken into custody a short time later and troopers said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Wing was transported to an area hospital for treatment, as officials said he sustained injuries during his detainment.

While in the hospital, officials say Wing continued to resist and assaulted a trooper, causing the trooper injury and damaging state police property.

Overall, two troopers and K9 Mako were injured by Wing and required medical evaluation, officials say.

Wing has since been released from the hospital.

He has been charged with two counts of felony assault in the second degree on a police officer, felony assault in the first degree on a law enforcement animal, felony third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of felony resisting arrest with force or violence, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, failure to have required license, speeding in excess, and duty to sign and carry license.

Wing was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $34,200 cash bond.