17 Philadelphia-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards

The winners will be celebrated on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is known as a foodie city, and the chefs are once again being recognized for their outstanding talent.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation released its semifinalists and the Philadelphia area got 17 nominations.

Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group, which includes Fork, a.kitchen + bar, and High Street, is up for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Friday Saturday Sunday is nominated for Outstanding Restaurant.

Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club is nominated in the Emerging Chef category.

Laser Wolf is up for a Best New Restaurant Award.

And Angela Cicala at the Divine Lorraine is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks of Second Daughter Baking are up for Outstanding Baker.

The James Beard Awards are among the nation's most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries.

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

A full list of Delaware Valley semifinalists can be found below:

Outstanding Restaurateur
Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurant
Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia

Emerging Chef
Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia

Best New Restaurant
Laser Wolf, Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Angela Cicala, Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, Philadelphia

Outstanding Baker
Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, Second Daughter Baking Co., Philadelphia

Outstanding Hospitality Presented by American Airlines
Steve and Cookie's, Margate, NJ

Outstanding Wine Program
a.kitchen + bar, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
  • Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, PA
  • Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ
  • Adam Diltz, Elwood, Philadelphia
  • Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE
  • Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ
  • Bill Hoffman, The House of William & Merry, Hockessin, DE
  • Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia
  • Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
  • Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia
