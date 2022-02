17 Philadelphia-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards

Anthony Andiario, Andiario, West Chester, PA

Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, NJ

Adam Diltz, Elwood, Philadelphia

Antimo DiMeo, Bardea Food & Drink, Wilmington, DE

Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer, Canal House Station, Milford, NJ

Bill Hoffman, The House of William & Merry, Hockessin, DE

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, Kalaya Thai Kitchen, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is known as a foodie city, and the chefs are once again being recognized for their outstanding talent.On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation released its semifinalists and the Philadelphia area got 17 nominations.Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group, which includes Fork, a.kitchen + bar, and High Street, is up forFriday Saturday Sunday is nominated forAmanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club is nominated in thecategory.Laser Wolf is up for aAnd Angela Cicala at the Divine Lorraine is nominated forRhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks of Second Daughter Baking are up forThe James Beard Awards are among the nation's most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries.The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), PhiladelphiaFriday Saturday Sunday, PhiladelphiaAmanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, PhiladelphiaLaser Wolf, PhiladelphiaAngela Cicala, Cicala at the Divine Lorraine, PhiladelphiaRhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, Second Daughter Baking Co., PhiladelphiaSteve and Cookie's, Margate, NJa.kitchen + bar, Philadelphia