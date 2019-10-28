James Beard's 'Taste America' Comes to Philly

For the third year in a row, the prestigiousbrings its traveling dinner eventto Philadelphia!On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists -For the third year in a row, the prestigiousbrings its traveling dinner eventto Philadelphia!On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists -(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pmFitler Club24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pmPorta1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107For the third year in a row, the prestigiousbrings its traveling dinner eventto Philadelphia!On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists -(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pmFitler Club24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pmPorta1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pmFitler Club24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pmPorta1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107