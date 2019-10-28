James Beard's 'Taste America' Comes to Philly

By Natalie Jason
For the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!

On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.

A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists - Raising the Bar.
For the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!

On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.

A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists - Raising the Bar.
(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)

James Beard Foundation: Taste America - Philadelphia |
| https://www.instagram.com/beardfoundation/

Taste America: Philadelphia
Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pm
Fitler Club
24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Taste America: Philadelphia, Raising the Bar Reception
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pm
Porta

1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!

On Nov. 1 at the new Fitler Club, guests can enjoy dinner, bites, and desserts with some of the city's top chefs each contributing a dish.

A few days before on Oct. 30 at Porta, the foundation has created for the first time a similar event highlighting mixologists - Raising the Bar.
(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)

James Beard Foundation: Taste America - Philadelphia |
| https://www.instagram.com/beardfoundation/

Taste America: Philadelphia
Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pm
Fitler Club
24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Taste America: Philadelphia, Raising the Bar Reception
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pm
Porta

1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107


(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)

James Beard Foundation: Taste America - Philadelphia |
| https://www.instagram.com/beardfoundation/

Taste America: Philadelphia
Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pm
Fitler Club
24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Taste America: Philadelphia, Raising the Bar Reception
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pm
Porta
1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV, truck collide on Route 926 in Westtown Township
Halloween candy found in child's bag in N.J. tests positive for heroin
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Man sought as person of interest in N.J. couple's slaying
Women who flashed pitcher get banned from MLB indefinitely
Phillies introduce Joe Girardi as new manager
Girardi shares how he got Ryan Howard to sign a baseball
Show More
Ring doorbell cam captures driver crashing into parked cars
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swarthmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
High school QB critically injured in championship game
More TOP STORIES News