James Beard's 'Taste America' Comes to Philly

For the third year in a row, the prestigious James Beard Foundation brings its traveling dinner event Taste America to Philadelphia!
(pictured: Mixologist Colleen Nealon of Porta, Chef Billy Riddle of Spice Finch, Chef Kate Jacoby of Vedge)
Taste America: Philadelphia
Friday, Nov. 1, at 6:30pm
Fitler Club
24 S. 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Taste America: Philadelphia, Raising the Bar Reception
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30pm
Porta
1216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
