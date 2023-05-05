U.S. Marshals arrest father in connection with shooting of 3-year-old son in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a father in connection with the shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy in Philadelphia last weekend.

Officials say 31-year-old James Weldon was arrested Friday morning on the 1300 block of S. Dover Street.

Weldon was wanted for firearms violations and endangering the welfare of a child after his son was shot on Sunday in the city's Gray Ferry neighborhood.

The incident started just after 5 p.m. when police responded to the Philadelphia fire station on Grays Ferry Avenue for reports of a child shot.

The child's mother, 23-year-old Laylaah Muhammad, originally told police her son had been struck by a stray bullet while out on a walk.

However, investigators later determined the child was shot inside a home on the 1500 block of Taney Street.

On Thursday, officers announced the arrest of Muhammad. She has been charged with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and false reports.

Officials say the child is still recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the cheek.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including how the child was shot, is still under investigation.