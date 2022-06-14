Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given

WASHINGTON -- The Jan. 6 committee announced Tuesday morning that its hearing set for Wednesday has been postponed.No reason was given. The next hearing will take place Thursday, June 16.The hearing's focus was to be then-President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department to back his false claims of election fraud.Monday's hearing used firsthand accounts from Trump's inner circle -- including his daughter, son-in-law, former campaign manager and former attorney general -- to focus on how he pushed the "big lie" of a stolen 2020 race to millions of supporters even though almost all of his advisers -- except, most notably, Rudy Giuliani -- told him that he had lost to Joe Biden.This was the hearing's central theme: Trump knew his extraordinary efforts to undercut the 2020 election had no merit, but he kept pushing well beyond the limits of normal challenges to the results. Trump, for his part, continues to call the investigation politically motivated and says he did nothing wrong.