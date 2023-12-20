WATCH LIVE

Animal rights advocate identified as hit-and-run victim in Delaware

Police say Jane Pierantozzi was walking her dog when she was hit by a car.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 5:46AM
WPVI

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that a hit-and-run victim in Delaware is a well-known animal rights advocate.

It happened near South Clayton and Maple streets in Wilmington back on December 10.

Police say Jane Pierantozzi was walking her dog when she was hit by a car.

The driver then sped off, fleeing in the wrong direction.

Pierantozzi had a broken leg and her dog was killed in the collision.

The 57-year-old is the founder and executive director of the Faithful Friends Animal Society.

"She's in good spirits. She is very upset by the loss of her dog Emma, who was really part of the Faithful Friends family," said one of Pierantozzi's colleagues.

Investigators believe the striking vehicle is a tan minivan or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police.

