Marine reservist from NJ sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

He was identified by his distinct clothing, including a red hat that read: "Make politicians afraid again."

A judge sentenced Marcos Panayiotou to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, which means reporting to jail on weekends or non-consecutive dates.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- A Marine reservist from Burlington County, New Jersey will serve federal prison time for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A judge sentenced Marcos Panayiotou on Tuesday to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, which means reporting to jail on weekends or non-consecutive dates.

The 30-year-old, originally from North Hanover Township, pleaded guilty in August to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

"Defendant admits that he willfully and knowingly entered the U.S. Capitol Building knowing that he did not have permission to do so," court documents said.

Once inside the Capitol, U.S. officials say he went to various locations in the building and took multiple pictures and/or videos.

The Department of Defense provided the FBI with Panayiotou's military records, which confirmed that he was assigned to the 1st Maintenance Battalion in Camp Pendleton, California for the United States Marine Corps until approximately Feb. 2020.

According to these records, Panayiotou was released from active duty around May 8, 2020, and enrolled as a reservist.

Panayiotou was also sentenced to 36 months of probation, a $1,500 fine and $500 restitution.