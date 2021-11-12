Mom of missing New Jersey teen now charged with child endangerment

Moore's teen daughter and her 3-year-old son have been removed from her custody.
Mom of missing NJ teen charged with endangering welfare of child

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The New Jersey mother who publicly called on the police and the public to help find her 14-year-old daughter is now charged with child endangerment.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that 39-year-old Jamie Moore was arrested and is accused of physical abuse and neglect.

Essex County officials announced Thursday night that the teen was safely located in Harlem after she had apparently been hiding in New York after running away from home last month.

Authorities answered questions about the safe recovery of 14-year-old Jashyah Moore.



A Good Samaritan on 111th Street in Harlem noticed the teen, even though she had cut off her hair. NYPD officers were able to talk to her and determine her identity.

The prosecutor said that she did not want to return home.

"It appears she is more comfortable where she was," Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

He added that she had stayed in various places in New Jersey, before ending up at a shelter in Brooklyn.

It's still not clear how she was able to get from East Orange to Brooklyn and then back to Harlem. Authorities said she was very resourceful.
