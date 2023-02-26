Crime Fighters: Who killed Jasmond Welcome?

On Saturday morning, people boarded buses in the Philadelphia area to go to a rally in Washington, D.C. to show support for Ukraine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is gunned down outside a place police say was operating as a speakeasy. Now, authorities hope someone knows something that can lead them to the man's killer.

Jasmond Welcome's family says he was an electrician by trade but had the desire to open his own club.

"He was evidently is sort of an entrepreneur," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, the 33-year-old was along the 3800 block of Old York Road in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Police say the building there had been operating as an illegal speakeasy. Fifteen minutes later, police were called for reports of a "person with a gun".

"They go to that location, the victim is shot in the chest. (He was) subsequently taken to Temple," Apeldorn said.

Welcome died at the hospital a short time later. Authorities say multiple shots were fired and at that time of day, they think someone may have heard or seen something.

"You got five gunshots and the police are looking for somebody that might have seen that. That might have looked out the window at that time."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Law enforcement says it's time to take back our communities.

"What we got to do is we got to start organizing to get our neighborhoods and everything to start cooperating."