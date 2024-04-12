WATCH LIVE

Jason Kelce documentary nominated for 2 Sports Emmy awards

The 45th Sports Emmy Awards take place on May 21.

Friday, April 12, 2024
The Jason Kelce documentary has been nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing for the 45th Sports Emmy Awards.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Super Bowl champion to Emmy nominee. Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is nominated for two Sports Emmys for his documentary "Kelce."

It took fans behind the scenes for the 2022 NFL season during the team's Super Bowl run and gave them a look at the player's home life.

It was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing.

The 45th Sports Emmy Awards take place on May 21.

